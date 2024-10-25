BRADFORD City chief Graham Alexander says he is expecting a fiercely competitive and potentially feisty Yorkshire derby with Doncaster Rovers on Saturday afternoon in front of a big Valley Parade crowd - but one which does not stray over the line into nastiness.

The fixture is given added piquancy by both side's respective positions in the current League Two table, with fifth-placed City sitting one place and point below Rovers after 13 matches.

Some unfortunate injuries have marred this game in Bradford over the past few years.

In their league meeting in March, then City defender Sam Stubbs picked up a controversial booking despite being caught by an elbow in an aerial challenge which saw the player suffer a fractured skull.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander

Referee Leigh Doughty handed out nine yellow cards on the day and rival managers Alexander and Grant McCann were also cautioned.

Previously, the sides met in the league in West Yorkshire on the opening day of the 2022-23 season, a game marred by a sickening sixth-minute injury for Bradford debutant Emmanuel Osadebe, who suffered a double leg break.

On whether he is bracing himself for a feisty Yorkshire derby, Alexander said: "It’s a Yorkshire derby, so I wouldn’t say it’s a surprise. It’s two good clubs, two competitive teams trying to win a game of football.

"I wasn’t here when Manny got injured, but with Stubbsy, it should have been a foul for us. He ended up getting booked for that – and he missed three months.

"But I didn’t see any maliciousness from the opponent. It was just a typical challenge in the game – and there certainly wasn’t any malice in the challenges our players made either.

"Sometimes, an unfortunate set of circumstances can lead to an injury.

"But it’s certainly competitive and I’d expect nothing else from a game like that.

"I’ve never witnessed the games going over a line that shouldn’t be crossed. It’s just two teams going at it hammer and tongs.

"That’s what the fans expect to see. That’s what we expect from ourselves and that's what we expect from the opponents on the day as well.