GRAHAM Alexander and Lee Grant were part of a Burnley class of 2010-11 who missed out on an instant promotion back to the Premier League following relegation at the end of the previous season.

A quick glance at the names in that squad point to a pretty special group of people nevertheless.

Bradford City chief Alexander and his Huddersfield Town counterpart Grant, who will renew acquaintances this weekend in their respective clubs' first meeting at Valley Parade since October 2006, were among a number of players who have since made strides in their second career in football.

The duo, alongside Michael Duff, Martin Paterson and Wade Elliott, have gone into management, while others such as Dean Marney, Brian Jensen and Ross Wallace entered into coaching.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander, pictured during last weekend's League One derby at Doncaster Rovers.

Alexander, pictured, recalled: “It was a changing room that wasn’t short of opinions. But that’s what I loved about that time.

“There were so many good characters and men who trusted each other. We could say what we needed to say to each other.

“That could give you a good grounding and tells you what your character and personality is.

“I think those types of people have a genuine love for the game. When their playing days are over, they want to stay in it.

Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant (Image: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

“I’m really pleased for Granty to get this opportunity. He’s been a highly thought of coach in his previous roles.

“I thought he was always a really good guy, conscientious and trained well, a proper professional. I think he’s taken that into his coaching career.”

The respect between the pair is mutual, regardless of what happens on derby day.

Grant was in the home ranks when Alexander made his 1,000th career appearance in April 2011 when Burnley played Swansea at Turf Moor – and became just the second outfield player to achieve that milestone after Tony Ford.

The Town boss remembers that occasion well.

He continued: “One of my most lasting memories of Graham was not necessarily how he was as a bloke.

“You have got to be a solid human to have the career he had and be captain and do what he did, but the lasting memory was the programme when he made his 1,000th appearance and looking through all the squad photos he's had and the profile pictures throughout the years from when he made his debut at 18 or 19. It was printed in a double-page spread in the match programme. It was just awe-inspiring really to see his progression and turning into the 'grizzled old character' he had become by the time I was playing with him.

“Giving him the guard of honour onto the pitch that day and his 1,000th appearance was incredible, it blew me away.

“Having made one or two appearances myself and getting absolutely nowhere near 1,000 and the work it took to where I got, it's really difficult to do.