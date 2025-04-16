Bradford City boss Graham Alexander backs players 'to come out the other side' in League 2 promotion race following Richie Smallwood blow

BRADFORD City must make do without their on-pitch leader for the next three matches in Richie Smallwood, but Graham Alexander believes his group have the tools to cope.

A needless challenge from the midfield general, which resulted in a red card, changed the narrative at Swindon on Saturday on a chaotic afternoon which ended in a bruising 5-4 loss for the League Two promotion chasers.

While the dismissal of Smallwood was keenly felt, Alexander insisted that his team-mates still deserved credit for their performance afterwards, despite a stinging finale.

Alexander, whose side welcome Notts County tomorrow, said: "We need them all, but the experience of Richie is especially valuable to us. I thought the players still carried on after that (sending off) and really showed what they can do.

Graham Alexander, manager of Bradford City. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"I have been in the game for a long time and been through a lot of setbacks and I was gutted for them. Our players deserved to get a pat on the back and get something valuable like a point or three.

"I am disappointed as I think we are better than what we showed in the (defensive) box. I think we can do better and must take it on the chin and try and improve and we will.”

While Smallwood’s red hogged the headlines, a spicy game which saw several home players crowd the unfortunate Jack Shepherd at the end following his costly late own goal was a reminder of how much beating Bradford means to rival sides.

Two-goal home scorer Harry Smith later admitted he was not proud of his own celebrations during a dramatic finale and afternoon.

Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Alexander said: "This is something that has happened away from home before where there’s a fervour and stadium against us because it’s us coming to town.

"For some people, it becomes difficult to manage and they get whipped up in it. We have no control over that and can only control our own behaviours and go forward in that fashion and we will do that.