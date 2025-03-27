Bradford City boss Graham Alexander dismisses travel sickness talk as League Two high-fliers seek to bolster title credentials in away double-header

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Photo: Tony Johnson.

WHILE Bradford City’s home form is the best in League Two - hands down - the same cannot be said about their numbers on the road.

Across the EFL, let alone the fourth tier, only Birmingham City (51) have eclipsed the Bantams outstanding haul of 48 points - but away from Valley Parade, it’s a different story.

Graham Alexander’s side have collected a modest 21 points from 18 matches thus far, with their record being the 13th best in the division.

With three of their next four matches being on the road, including a forthcoming double-header at Accrington and Port Vale, second-placed Bradford - who could move top with victory in their early kick-off at Stanley on Saturday lunch-time - have work to do.

That said, the fact that City have lost just twice on their travels at league level since Christmas proves that they are going on the right track, according to Alexander.

He said: "If we were matching our home record away, then we’d be home and dry.

"That’s not the scenario, but as long as we keep picking up points and I think we have made good progress since January in our away form.

"It was disappointing in a couple of games we have lost because I felt we deserved a draw. I thought we dropped a point rather than losing three.

"But then we’ve picked up a couple of really good wins late on at Bromley and Salford.

"We don’t change our approach home or away. But there are different aspects to it when we go to an opponent.

"We have to make sure that we overcome whatever is put in front of us and just stay true to what we are, which I feel we have done.

"If we’d have had maybe two more wins away from home, I think we could say that was a fair reflection. When we played Colchester last time, we should have won that game.

"But that’s what football is and we just have to make sure those margins go our way.”

City will be backed by a sell-out contingent in East Lancashire on Saturday to provide an extra element in their corner, although Alexander insists that confidence has never wavered in terms of their away form this term.

He added: "No chance. If I felt that, we would try to adjust things and we did a couple of months ago when we noticed a small pattern forming, so we made a couple of changes to how we plan and prepare, but still play the same way.

"It paid dividends, but we have to go again and improve again. But I don’t think it’s anything that is hampering the players’ mindset.

"We’ve understood the challenges at Valley Parade really well over the last 12 months. We have to do the same away from home.

"We’ve got a good enough team to win any game of football home or away."