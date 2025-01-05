GRAHAM ALEXANDER praised a “brilliant” Bradford City performance as they secured a comfortable 3-1 win over fellow play-off chasers Grimsby Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fourth straight home win – the first time that has been achieved since 2021 – made it 10 points out of 12 for the Yorkshire side since Christmas.

Goals from Lewis Richards, Richie Smallwood and Alex Pattison secured victory for Bradford, who were missing injured striker Andy Cook with a knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander said: “I thought the team were excellent. We started in really aggressive fashion and were pressing all over the pitch.

“There was a good structure about ourselves and we were really incisive in those attacking moments.

“It took us 43 minutes to get that opening goal but it was really well worked.

“We had a strong end product today and to get that goal was rewarding for the players. We wanted to keep our foot on the floor, which we did with the penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We just opened that door a little bit for them when they scored their corner. It’s a great header from the lad but it just brought the game back into the balance a little bit.

ON TARGET: Bradford City's Richie Smallwood scored in the 3-1 win against Grimsby Town Picture: Tony Johnson.

“But the players stepped up to their credit and took the game by the scruff of the neck again. We needed that third goal to give us that bit of composure and it was a brilliant performance all round.”

Cook, who has scored 15 in all competitions, had a scan yesterday and Bradford are waiting on the results.

Grimsby goalkeeper Jordan Wright had pulled off several good saves before Richards scored right on half-time from Aden Baldwin’s cross – the wing-back’s second goal in as many games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smallwood doubled Bradford’s lead with a penalty after Cameron McJannet brought down Antoni Sarcevic.

McJannet made amends by heading home Denver Hume’s corner to reduce the deficit three minutes later. But Pattison’s solo run and shot that flew in off the post made sure of Bradford’s victory.

Bradford City: Sam Walker, Baldwin, Shepherd, Kelly, Halliday, Pattison, Smallwood, Richards, Sarcevic, Pointon (Lapslie 89), Kavanagh (Oliver 89). Unused substitutes: Doyle, Byrne, Khela, Oduor, Johnson.

Grimsby Town: Wright, Warren (Cass 61), Rodgers, McJannett, Hume, McEachran (Ainley 66), Khouri (Pyke 81), Barrington (Luker 66), Davies, Svanthorsson (Wilson 81), Rose. Unused substitutes: Auton, Carson.