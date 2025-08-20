Bradford City boss Graham Alexander hails remarkable rally at Stockport County - after being 'battered' in first half

BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander praised his side's endeavour and character after producing an excellent second-half comeback to secure a superb 2-1 victory at much-fancied Stockport County - after being 'battered' in the first period, by his own admission, at Edgeley Park.

County were full value for an interval lead, given to them by midfielder Owen Moxon.

But City, who brought on Alex Pattison and Will Swan at the interval, turned the game around in the second half through goals from Swan and ex-Hatters man Antoni Sarcevic to continue their unbeaten start to the League One campaign.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Alexander, whose side visit Peterborough this weekend, said: "It was a brilliant test for us, No-one would have given us a prayer at half-time.

Bradford City boss Graham Alexander. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

"The biggest bonus at half-time, I said that to the lads, it was only one-nil as we got battered, let's be honest.

"Stockport were excellent and we were too respectful.

"But we know we can score goals and that's what I said to the players. We changed it a little bit with the shape, but it was nothing to do with that, it was to do with the players' hearts in that second half."

City were also indebted to a superb performance from keeper Sam Walker, who twice saved from Jayden Fevrier and made a remarkable late stop to deny Benony Andresson, pushing his header on to the post.

Bradford City's Antoni Sarcevic. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Alexander remarked: "It was amazing. He doesn't give anything up. He's hit one post and then he scrambles across the line to save it. He's made a great save and it hit the post and came straight back into his arms.