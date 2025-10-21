Bradford City boss Graham Alexander hails return of 'sharp and dynamic' front man

BRADFORD City's 100 per cent winning record at Valley Parade in 2025-26 may have ended against Barnsley on Saturday, but the list of positives was still a lengthy one.

The performance of Calum Kavanagh, inset, in his maiden league outing of the season following a shin injury, was right up there.

Rather than be eased in on the league front after his 45-minute cameo on his return in the EFL Trophy in midweek, Kavanagh got the nod up front.

While he did not find the net, he did everything else and crucially didn't tire before being substituted on 76 minutes in the 2-2 draw.

More importantly, his manager believes he has added a 'trust element' to his game.

Bantams chief Graham Alexander said: "He was effervescent, sharp, dynamic. He used his body well.

"I thought he protected the ball well and always offered us a goal threat. I think the keeper made a save from him from about two yards out in the first half. So he's got that.

"He's added a trust element to when he's in possession to his game and gives everything he's got.

"I thought he was superb on Tuesday and it was the right thing to start him on Saturday. Same with Humps (Stephen Humphrys) and Joe Wright.

"So those players deserved to stay in from Tuesday. It was good to have real decisions, leaving some lads out that started on Tuesday, out of the matchday squad was tough from my perspective. But if we want to be successful, we have to have that element."

Kavanagh's work rate out of possession, something that Alexander demands from all of his players as part of City's high-octane pressing style was something that he also duly noted, alongside others.

Alexander added: "He's a young player and he's learning the game and what's important for his team and his team-mates and his progression.

"So any player should always look to progress their game and take on instruction and understand their game and what makes them a trustworthy player to play regular game time.

"So without scoring, he still played really well on Saturday and still contributed to our attacking output and the defensive side of it.

"Some of the defensive work he's done on Saturday and Tuesday has been superb.