SUBSTITUTES got Bradford City into the semi-finals of the Football League Trophy on Tuesday, and manager Graham Alexander believes it is squad depth which can see them to a successful season.

Although it was starter Richie Smallwood who converted the penalty in a 1-0 win at Rotherham United, it was the pre-planned double half-time introduction of Jamie Walker and Antoni Sarcevic that saw the Bantams move up a gear from a first half they only really grew into late on.

There was no hiding Alexander's delight as he shivered on the touchline, regretting not wearing a coat for his post-match media duties.

It was about more than Walker and Sarcevic's interventions, even enjoying the contribution of cup-tied signings Tommy Leigh, George Lapslie, Tayo Adaramola, Michael Mellon and Brandon Khela.

He lapped up “The camaraderie, the connection, the togetherness, the commitment physically from every player.

"There were a lot of bumps and bruises but it’s worth it because we won the game. The players deserved that.

“It was good to make changes, bring players into the team, show that we value and care about them.

“Every single one of those players has got a part to play from now to the end of the season if we want to be successful, and not just on the pitch.

DERBY SPOILS: Rotherham's Joe Rafferty gets away from Bradford City's Bobby Pointon - but it was the visitors who triumphed in the end at the New York Stadium on Tuesday night. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“The ones that were cup-tied were all there in the changing room before and after the game.”

The way Alexander handled Walker, whose last start was on December 7, is an example of how he will try to manage a deep squad.

“We had a chat with Jamie this week about his position, his situation, what I was expecting from him and what he needed to do to get in the team," he said.

"We know Jamie’s quality in possession but the pressing side of it, the discipline needed in our structure, is absolutely vital.

"Hopefully we can respect every player and they can respect the team-mate who’s in the team.