Sharpe was brought on board earlier this week, taking on the newly-created role to “expand and enhance the club’s football operation”. He has already held talks with Alexander and other members of staff as preparations for next season are made.

Speaking after the Bantams clinched a 1-0 win over Gillingham, Alexander said: “We didn't get that deep into contracts but it wasn't just me and David, [it was], Stephen Gent [head of recruitment], Ryan [Sparks, chief executive officer] and Chris [Lucketti, assistant manager].

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The five of us sat down, we were there for about seven or eight hours, just going through everything really, about the infrastructure, what we needed to do to improve if we can.

Bradford City boss Graham Alexander has held talks with new head of football operations David Sharpe. Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

"But obviously the playing squad was the main focus of it - what we have to improve on, what we can bring in in the summer. But there's still players here we feel can take us forward. Initial conversations, there was a lot of information thrown around because we need to get David up to speed and help him help us.”

Alexander stressed the importance of communication and claimed talks will be held regularly as the 2024/25 season edges closer.

He said: “It's about communication and knowing what we feel, as the coaching staff, what we need to improve on and how we can get that. David will have learnt a lot in a very long meeting about the initial thoughts of what we need to do.