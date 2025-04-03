Bradford City boss Graham Alexander makes a revelation regarding serial promotion winner Antoni Sarcevic
Sarcevic, has been promoted seven times in his career and has achieved no less than five promotions from the fourth tier, went to see a specialist on Wednesday for further clarification regarding a hamstring problem which has kept him out for the past month.
On the 32-year-olld hopes of being back in the fray before season's end, Alexander, whose promotion-chasing side host Crewe Alexandra in League Two this weekend, said: "Yeah because he’s a positive guy and he’s determined.
"He’s devastated that he’s injured because he had that period at the start of the season. He started well and then got injured for a long time.
"He came back in the team and made such a big impression on results. Then to get this knockback has been difficult for him.
"I understand that but we brought Sarce here for a reason. Bar his football ability, it’s his mentality and approach to things, his determination and his will-to-win.
"He can be a right b*gger on the training pitch in games and that. I had that 10 years ago at Fleetwood when he was a young boy.
"He could be an issue sometimes or a problem but a good problem. His frustration or anger all came from a will to win and be the best.
"I like those types of characters and personalities.
"Him still being around the group is good and being around the training pitch is good on the periphery.
"Him being in the team would be even better but I can’t tell you if that will be this season or next.”
Despite his obvious frustration at not currently being available, Sarcevic is also conscious of his role away from the pitch during the definitive part of the campaign.
Alexander added: "That’s definitely not him. He wants to be successful at Bradford City and help in any way he can do.
"Obviously first priority is being on the pitch and helping his teammates, second one is being a leader – which he still is. If anyone wants any tips on winning promotion, go and speak to Sarce.
"He’s been through it loads of times. If he says something, he’s lived it and that’s a great person to have around the squad.
"Whether he can get back before the end of the season, I’m not the medical expert. We’ll just see how that goes.
"But we’ve got Bobby (Pointon) back, (Alex Pattison) Patto back and Ciaran (Kelly) back. They’ve got up to speed now so I’d say we’re in pretty good strength apart from Sarce and (Andy Cook) Cooky.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.