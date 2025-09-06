Bradford City boss Graham Alexander makes frank admission after Doncaster Rovers loss plus Curtis Tilt update

BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander was left to bemoan some basic mistakes as his side’s fine unbeaten start to the season ended in limp fashion in a 3-1 League One derby reverse at Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City went behind early on when Luke Molyneux headed home on six minutes, but Will Swan soon levelled with his fourth City goal in successive league matches, something that was last achieved by Nahki Wells 12 years ago.

But the visitors, whose previous defeat was at the Eco-Power Stadium on April 26, shot themselves in the foot to concede poor goals before half-time, with ex-Bantams player Jordan Gibson capitalising on an error from Joe Wright to make it 2-1 and poor defensive play allowed Billu Sharp to add a third before half-time as the veteran continued his brilliant record against Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander, whose side must now lick their wounds before next weekend’s huge derby with Huddersfield Town, said: “We were outcompeted in the first half. The goals we conceded were basic level, to say the least.

Luke Molyneux celebrates after making it 1-0 for Doncaster Rovers against Bradford City.

"We’ve been really good at that over a considerable amount of time. If teams score against us, they’ve had to work exceptionally hard or produce really good skill – but that wasn’t the case today.

"We have to look at that and how we expect a game to go. Regardless of whether it’s a derby or two very good teams at the top end of the table, we compete harder than that in training against each other.

“Our press was really good and we made them play it long. But we just didn’t deal with the long ball at all, with the first contact, second balls we were just so far down in the first half that it gave us a mountain to climb.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The game is so long, one goal or mistake can’t cost us our enthusiasm or our competitive nature.

Jordan Gibson celebrates his goal for Doncaster Rovers against old club Bradford City.

"We just wanted to get to half-time at 2-1 and correct it. But we concede a third which was terrible – it was just non-competitive and anyone’s going to score against you if you play like that.”

A bad day was compounded by the sight of Curtis Tilt heading off with cramp before the end, with City playing the finale to the game with 10 men after using all their substitutes.

Alexander added: “I think he’s okay. He got a knee in the back of his leg, it was cramping up and he got a bit of a spasm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He said he wanted to stay on upfront and just stand around. But there was a risk factor because it’s very hard for a player just to stand there.

"We had to bring him off just to make sure he is fine going forward.