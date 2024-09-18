Bradford City boss Graham Alexander makes free agent admission as defensive injury issues start to bite

BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander has revealed that the club could dip into the free agent market due to a selection crisis across their backline.

City’s numbers are currently significantly depleted at the back, with Ciaran Kelly and Niall Byrne adding to their injury count last weekend, with Aden Baldwin already sidelined alongside Callum Johnson, who is yet to feature for the club since his arrival.

With just two fit centre-halves on deck, Alexander had to switch from his preferred three-man defensive formation to a back four in Tuesday’s EFL Trophy victory at Mansfield Town.

On bringing in potential cover, Alexander - whose side host AFC Wimbledon on Saturday - said: “Yes, it (free agent market) is (an option), with the recent injuries we have picked up.

"We’ve been kept abreast of the squad that has been training with the PFA, so I’ve asked the club’s PFA (Professional Footballers Association) representative to keep me informed as to who is training there - and any games going on and who is playing in those games.

"We’ve had our head of recruitment Stephen Gent go to a couple of those games as well, just to keep our eye in. Even when we had a fully-fit squad, just to be ready if needed. “It’s something we are looking at now because of the injuries we have obviously got in certain areas of the pitch. I feel there are good players who are still unattached.

"If we have the opportunity to bring people in now and maybe see them train with us for two weeks or something like that, then I think it’s an opportunity we should take.”

Tyler Smith is back in training after missing the Mansfield game following the birth of his first child, while City are assessing Jamie Walker after he sat out the Field Mill appointment due to a knock.

Teenage striker Harry Ibbitson has joined National League North outfit Kidderminster Harriers on a six-week loan.

The 18-year-old signed his first professional contract during the summer.