GRAHAM Alexander admits that his biggest thrill in regards to managing Bradford City does not necessarily revolve around winning games - nice though it is.

The Bantams have won a fair few of them of late in an exhilarating start to the new season at a club where the feel-good factor has returned.

What Alexander really likes is the vibrant day-to-day training environment at Woodhouse Grove, which makes it a pleasure to come to work each day.

The mood has been decidedly upbeat for the past year or so. It is also a competitive environment and while Alexander has been enthused and delighted by that, he has also noticed something else.

Namely, the inquisitive nature of his players and their desire to learn and grow. Within that, he has also spotted a few potential future managers and coaches in the making along the way.

Alexander said: “We had that conversation with a couple of players last year about whether they would be in this (managers) seat in 10 years’ time.

“I’ve got no doubts that a couple of them will be if they want to.

“You can sense that with players. It doesn’t mean they will be successful or not, but you can sense they have got an inquisitive mind.

“They want to know things and ask questions. You are constantly in that mood as a manager trying to understand things, make yourself better and have new ideas.

"When you see players of the same ilk, you can sense they are going to go along that same path.

"But I want them to think like footballers and players.

"They’ve got to have that inquisitive mind, I had that at certain stages of my career, but I never lost the heart of a player.