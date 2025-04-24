BRADFORD City chief Graham Alexander has stressed that he has no special plans for his side to combat Doncaster Rovers’ star turn Luke Molyneux in Saturday’s huge League Two promotion showdown at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The Rovers winger, rated as the best fourth-tier player in his position ‘by a country mile’ according to his manager Grant McCann, enjoyed a stellar Easter, scoring a hat-trick in the Good Friday win at Tranmere and setting up two goals against Colchester three days later to put Doncaster on the cusp of promotion.

The leaders, the only promotion contender to win both Easter matches, will rubber-stamp promotion if they beat White Rose rivals City in the lunch-time kick-off.

A win, combined with a loss for Port Vale at AFC Wimbledon would also guarantee them the title.

Graham Alexander, Manager of Bradford City. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Molyneux has registered a combined goals and assists tally of 31 so far in 2024-25, but Alexander insists that he has not marked him out for particular attention.

The City manager, whose third-placed side could also be promoted on Saturday if they win and Walsall lose at home to Accrington, said: “We have not done that all season here. We didn’t do that at Birmingham with a £15m striker (Jay Stansfield in EFL Trophy).

"They (Doncaster) have more than one good player, similar to us. You can stop Sarce (Antoni Sarcevic), but then you have to stop Patto (Alex Pattison) and if you stop him, you have to stop Bobby (Pointon). If you stop them, you have got Kav (Calum Kavanagh).

"I think they have got good players across their team. So there’s never any special plans for one particular player.”

Doncaster Rovers' Luke Molyneux. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Eighteen-goal Molyneux could come up against someone who he knows well on Saturday in Bantams defender Niall Byrne; the pair played together at Hartlepool for a spell.

On Molyneux, among three players recently shortlisted for the League Two player of the year at the EFL awards, which takes place on Sunday, Byrne added: "Mols is a good player and I played with him at Hartlepool. He is a good lad.

"We keep in contact every so often on social media, just the odd text here and there.