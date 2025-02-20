Bradford City boss Graham Alexander makes revelation about former Hearts winger Jamie Walker

BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander admits to being delighted that Jamie Walker is still at the club, with the Scot deciding to stay despite interest in the winter window.

The former Hearts player, who is out of contract this summer, has found starting opportunities hard to come by for spells this season.

Despite some clubs being keen, the 31-year-old remains at Valley Parade and he showed his prowess in impressive fashion in a central striking role in the midweek EFL Trophy loss at Birmingham City, while he has been thrown on in the final quarter in the club’s last three League Two matches – with his versatility in the final third likely to come into its own in a critical run-in for promotion-chasing Bantams.

Alexander said: "There was interest in a couple of players and I left it to them. I only want people here that really want to be – I don’t want to keep anyone that doesn’t want to compete and play at the best level for this club.

Bradford City's Jamie Walker, pictured in action against Harrogate Town last March. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"I spoke to Jamie and he just wanted to be part of something successful.

"I thought he was excellent on Tuesday night in that role. I believe he has the attributes to play up front for our team.

"I don’t pigeonhole players. I look for the qualities they have and what we need in the team.

"We needed a goal threat as a nine and someone who can link the play – and that’s Jamie Walker.

"Physically, for me, was the biggest bonus. He hasn’t played a lot of games recently but his data was fantastic. Every credit to him.

"He’s got that thing inside him that we can’t coach. He knows how to create a chance or work towards a goal, he’s got that as a natural instinct.

"Maybe my thing with Jamie is fitting in to how the team plays. But then once we’re in the final third, you go and do what you need to and he did that the other night.