Bradford City boss Graham Alexander on absence of influential captain Max Power at Rotherham United plus updates on duo

BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander is confident that other individuals will step up in the absence of influential captain Max Power, who misses Thursday night’s League One derby at Rotherham United due to suspension.

The summer signing has been an ever-present at league level since joining, but misses out after amassing five league bookings this term and hitting the one-match suspension threshold.

Alexander, whose side could temporarily move four points clear with victory over the lowly Millers, said: "I believe we have tried for a long time to create a group where if any player is missing, it doesn’t detract from the overall strength of the team.

"There’s elements of all the individuals that bring their own aspect to the team. But I believe we play in a way where the collective is stronger than the individual.

Bradford City captain Max Power, pictured in the recent Yorkshire derby at Doncaster Rovers.

"We know Max’s qualities and what he brings to the team. But there’s other players within that group who have their own attributes who can flourish and make sure we get the same performances as we’ve had.

"I think the thing with a player and character like Max is that he’s ‘all in’ and up front. I believe there’s other strong characters within our group and we will see that tomorrow.

"Max has trained properly, as he always does and he wants to be involved tomorrow. He wants to come to the game with us and be with the team. Of course, he’s captain and such an influential person for us. But I don’t like it when any team is over-reliant on any individual.

"You must have the strength and depth and characters who don’t see weakness when one player gets changed for another.”

Bradford City boss Graham Alexander.

Alexander also provided an update on Calum Kavanagh (Achilles) and Curtis Tilt (hamstring), who is progressing well in his rehabilitation following surgery.

"Kav is still training and his workload is endurance based and needs to be extended,” Alexander added.

"With Tilty, it’s the first time I have just seen him without his brace on, so that’s good.

"It was precautionary to keep his leg where it needed to be, but that’s the first day he hasn’t had it off. I’ve got a feeling Tilt will be a fast healer.