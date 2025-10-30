BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander has known Andy Cook long enough to know that he is currently experiencing a bit of pent-up frustration as he awaits his first start since returning from a serious knee injury.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After eight months out following surgery, Cook made his return with an outstanding two-goal cameo from the bench in the EFL Trophy win over Grimsby Town on September 2.

His seven appearances since have also been as a substitute and his longest individual match-time came in Tuesday night's League One draw with Lincoln City, when he entered the fray at the start of the second half in his 200th appearance for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander admits that handing him a milestone first start this autumn in Saturday's FA Cup tie at Cheltenham Town is a feasible option. The forward is certainly craving it.

Bradford City's Andy Cook battles with Grimsby Town's Tyrrell Warren in the EFL Trophy tie in September. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"Potentially, yes," the City chief said.

"He was potentially ready on Tuesday and on Saturday. I just need to make sure that I am comfortable.

"I want to look Cooky in the eye and that I haven't took a risk with him if anything negative happens.

"But I think he's shown long enough that he's getting closer and closer. I know he's desperate to do it as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford City's Andy Cook celebrates at full-time after his two-goal showing in his comeback game against Grimsby Town in the EFL Trophy. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"He hasn't come to see me, but I can tell from body language and things like that, I think he is frustrated a bit. But I want that frustration from 20 players. That's how it is, they all want to play and I love that about all the squad.

"What Cooky has shown is a great respect for his team-mates that go out there. Because he's seen teams win for the last six or seven months, so it's good for him as he's a player desperate to play.

"He loves playing for this club and playing here and his opportunity will come."

While Alexander is understandably keen to see Cook in the claret and amber jersey from the off once more - given his ordeal in 2025 - he will not let his heart rule his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "I know there's an urge to use him from the start, but I am just wary.

"It's a bit like the (Antoni) Sarcevic one (injury earlier this year), I think he had to convince me he was 100 per cent.

"With (Stephen) Humphrys and (Alex) Pattison, I am looking long term and I want them to be available for us for the whole season.

"Same with Cooky, he's come back from a serious injury and a long time at the age he is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just want to 100 per cent make sure he can do it. I am not expecting 90 minutes from the start if he does play. But I knew Tuesday would be a physical battle and I thought him coming on would be a big impact for us.

"He missed the Everton (Trophy) game when he was going to start, but just had a little bit of an injury.