Bradford City boss Graham Alexander on his joyous Preston and Burnley rewind

WHILE Bradford City players’ celebrations following one of the most dramatic automatic promotions of recent times are finally dying down, the legacy of 2024-25 will be a strong and lasting one.

That’s the fervent belief of someone who should know in Bantams chief Graham Alexander. In his playing days, Alexander was part of a Preston side who were promoted to the second tier in 2000 following an absence of nearly 20 years in 2000.

Then, not too far away at Burnley, the full-back turned midfielder helped the Clarets to the Premier League for the first time in 2008-09. It saw the club return to the top flight following a lengthy 33-year wait.

Those sides are still recalled with fondness in Lancashire, under the management of David Moyes and Owen Coyle. North End won a title, while Burnley triumphed in a play-off final at Wembley.

Bradford may have ended their own shorter absence of six seasons recently - from League One - but the manner of their Antoni Sarcevic-inspired promotion-clinching victory over Fleetwood at a packed Valley Parade and its emotional significance in terms of timing in regards to club history means those players will go down in history in front of City’s record fourth-tier crowd of 24,033.

The way in which they drew strength from adversity during a testing journey where injury disruption and late-season suspensions and costly concessions were part of the script will heighten their own achievement and also make friends for life among the class of 2024-25.

Questioned about that, Alexander, who also previously achieved promotion as a manager from the fourth tier of English football with final-day opponents Fleetwood in 2014, said: "One hundred per cent. I had some texts (before Fleetwood final game) from Preston lads who won the league 25 years ago.

"A couple of pictures, images and stuff like that.

"There were lads who I haven’t seen in that time, but if they walked in now, they'd be a hug and straight into taking the mickey-taking out of each other and that’s what it does.

“I think you have the fans as well and I certainly had that with fans at Preston and Burnley and as a player.

"You wanted these players to have that experience.