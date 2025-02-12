Bradford City boss Graham Alexander on League Two promotion chasers 'sharing the goal load' in the absence of Andy Cook
City moved into the top three following a 1-0 victory over Accrington at Valley Parade on Tuesday night, thanks to a wonder strike from distance from Alex Pattison.
It followed a cracking early header from Antoni Sarcevic in the weekend win against Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town, on a day when the Bantams registered another single-goal success.
Tuesday’s triumph was the club’s eighth on the trot on home soil, something City previously did way back in 1954.
Alexander said: “We’re sharing the goal load around. There are probably three or four prominent players.
“Kav (Calum Kavanagh) has scored a few winners, Sarce has nicked a few winners and Patto as well.
“We’ve got more players in that squad can join the fun without a doubt.”
Tuesday’s win saw City record a fourth successive clean sheet at home, with Alexander also thrilled with the defensive aptitude of his side, as it stands, across the pitch.
He added: "I think there’s a desire. When we have our meetings, you can hear that when they are talking about certain actions in the game.
"That’s just from the defenders but we know the midfielders do a great shift and the front three. Everyone has to be part of it or we’re not a connected team.
"It’s only because of the press at the front putting pressure on the passes coming forward, the connection between the midfield and the back lads and obviously Sam (Walker) being there at the vital time to block shots or make saves.
"We had to change the team (on Tuesday). We’ve changed the back three a few times and we’re still keeping clean sheets.
"Every credit to the players that don’t play every week who come into the team and still pick up the tactical aspects and that desire to keep clean sheets.”