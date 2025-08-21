GRAHAM Alexander admits that the signing of attacking midfielder Nick Powell is a calculated risk, but the Bradford City manager is confident that the move will bring a reward down the line.

The one-time Manchester United player became City's tenth summer window arrival earlier this week after Stockport County agreed to terminate his contract after an injury-hit time in Cheshire.

Powell, 31, who has also played for the likes of Wigan Athletic and Stoke City, left County by mutual agreement. No details of his contract with Bradford have been disclosed by the club.

Alexander, whose side visit Peterborough United on Saturday, said: "Every signing you make has an element of risk. There’s also a leap of faith.

Latest Bradford City signing Nick Powell. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

"You have to balance up the pros and cons, the length of the contract, the finance involved, the chat with the player – you have to put it all on the table before you actually decide.

"Everything we do is risk or reward. How we play, set-pieces, signings and if you can get the balance more towards reward, then you’re in a good place.

"I feel the reward we could potentially get from Nick and what he could get from us is worth us coming together to try and have a relationship that’s successful for both.

"The technical side of his game is undoubted. I don’t think there’s anyone he’s ever worked with who would question his quality in possession or his football intelligence.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"It’s just injuries have hit him hard, certainly in the recent season that’s just gone. He didn’t play much football at all, probably for different reasons before his injury.”

Powell is the latest senior player in their thirties to be offered a platform to shine at City, with age certainly not a barrier as far as Alexander is concerned. One look at his own decorated playing career is testament to that.

He added: "We don’t want to give up on people. He’s still a young man, he’s only 31.

"You can still come back from things, continue to be a successful footballer and still enjoy your career. I think that’s what he’s got in mind when he’s come to us.

"We have to understand what we’re bringing in and he has to understand what he’s coming into. He’s doing that more and more day in, day out.

"It’s good that he knows a few of the players anyway who have bought into it from last season onwards, Byrner (Niall Byrne), Sarce (Antoni Sarcevic), Max Power, Tilty (Curtis Tilt). You can see how integrated they are.