Bradford City boss Graham Alexander on rotation and why his players won't get giddy after flying start

GRAHAM Alexander laid it on the line to his Bradford City players during pre-season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bantams chief and his staff also put them through the mill at an overseas training camp in Austria in July. Speak to his players about it and the word that they invariably use to describe it is 'brutal'.

But should anyone get the impression that Alexander is an unyielding sergeant-major type figure, they couldn't be further from the truth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 53-year-old, who recently became the joint-fastest City manager to reach 100 wins, has an open-door policy and is an advocate of regular dialogue with his players.

Bradford City boss Graham Alexander. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

In July, he told them that rotation would be the order of the day in the forthcoming season. If anyone did not buy into that, they knew where his door was.

Given City's outstanding start to life back in League One, sweetened by a plum EFL Cup third-round draw at holders Newcastle United, his squad certainly are.

On rotation, Alexander, who has used 20 players so far this term, said: "I’ve not communicated this to the players after the event. We did it before we kicked off the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was our understanding of what happened to us this time last season, how we managed that period of 13 games in 40 days after the new year and the benefits of doing it that way. We believe that’s the way forward for us as a group.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Will Swan (L) and George Lapslie of Bradford City celebrate victory following the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Stoke City and Bradford City at Bet365 Stadium on August 26, 2025 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

"I’ve had good individual chats with a couple of players this season. I’ve got no problem with dialogue and people knocking on the door and asking the question.

"It doesn’t have to be a row. Just come in and speak man to man.

"I want my players to have a voice and an opinion. If they’ve got something to say, I’d rather hear it in my office and I can give them answers rather than talk behind the scenes, in the showers and stuff like that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Honesty is one of Alexander's many endearing traits. His candid acknowledgement that rotation has only entered his managerial mindset relatively recently is an interesting one. It also speaks of someone who is moving with the times.

He added: "I’ve seen other managers do it in the past and everyone has their beliefs. Maybe it’s taken me too long to come to terms with the modern game.

"I always wanted to treat players how I wanted to be treated. I could keep that shirt because my desire to play the week after was always strong.

"I wanted to be in control of that scenario as a player, so I wanted my team to have that. But the game has moved on and I’ve had to go with the flow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unbeaten City are seeking to round off a superb first month of the campaign against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

As for any suggestions that his players might be in danger of getting giddy at their flying start, Alexander answered, tellingly: "If anyone did, they’d be brought down to earth by their team-mates. I don’t think I'd have to step in.

"That’s how a proper team should work. The only time for patting yourself on the back is at the end of the season when you’ve achieved something."

City’s League One rivals Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers have also been handed mouth-watering EFL Cup ties following Wednesday’s draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town play host to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, while Rovers head to Tottenham Hotspur for a first-ever appointment at the Spurs Stadium.