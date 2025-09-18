Bradford City boss Graham Alexander on 'selflessness', Bobby Pointon verdict and defensive injury blow

LISTEN to Graham Alexander and the key word he uses to describe Bradford City's outstanding start to the League One season is perhaps a surprising one.

Selflessness.

So far this term, City have used 21 different players at league level, almost two sides. The fact that everyone is putting their hand up is a source of immense pride for the Bantams chief, with his players buying into the squad rotation ethic that he said he would be implementing back in pre-season.

Alexander, whose second-placed side will go top if they beat leaders Cardiff City on Saturday, said: “I think the players deserve immense credit for how they have taken it on.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander, pictured in last weekend's derby win over Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I know we spoke to the players about it at the start of pre-season, so to get the validation of results, where they have all played a part – I don't think there's one person in the squad who hasn't won a game this season – is brilliant.

“That builds up a togetherness and belief in each other and unselfishness. That's what they are being – really unselfish and understanding that this is something bigger than any individual. Only by thinking about that way will we potentially have success.

“There's a lot of discipline in emotions around players as I understand the natural disappointment of not playing and the players understand that.

“I have had a conversation with a player (this week). I am not expecting players to forget their drive to play every week, but if they can balance it with their understanding of what we are trying to do long-term and how it will benefit everybody, then I think it can work.

Bradford City defender Curtis Tilt (right), pictured tussling with Doncaster Rovers' opponent Toyosi Olusanya in the recent League One game at the Eco-Power Stadium.

“I am proud of that part of what the players are doing more than anything and there's a real selflessness about the work.”

City are also sharing the goals around, although the match-ball from last weekend will not be on the mantelpiece of Bobby Pointon after the EFL confirmed that the hosts’ third goal in Saturday's 3-1 derby win over Huddersfield Town was scored by Josh Neufville and not Pointon.

The homegrown product had watched footage of the goal and laid claim to the strike, which would have seen him register a hat-trick, with Neufville's approval. But the goal has been given to Neufville.

Alexander added: “It’s been verified as Josh’s goal. We asked the EFL to verify because it’s like picking between your kids – you’ve given it to one, but taken it off another!

“It had to be an independent adjudication. Bobby will be fine.

“It’s great for Josh to get off the mark because he’s deserved it with his performances. We want as many goal threats from across the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Alexander, pictured, has confirmed that defender Curtis Tilt will be out for a couple of months following surgery on a hamstring injury sustained in the recent loss at Doncaster Rovers.

“It’s a real disappointment for us all including Tilty because he made such a positive start,” he said.

