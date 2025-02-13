Bradford City boss Graham Alexander on the selfless streak which is fuelling Bantams' League Two promotion drive

ONE key ingredient which is driving Bradford City’s increasingly convincing push for automatic promotion from League Two is selflessness.

Putting the team first and not self was showcased again on Tuesday night. A wonderful strike from distance from Alex Pattison may have won the game against Accrington Stanley on a night when City won an eighth successive home game for the first time since 1954 – but it didn’t tell the full story.

City’s desire to register a third home clean sheet in a row was evidenced not just in their backline, but across the pitch and from their substitutes amid strong second-half pressure from Stanley.

On an occasion when City made changes, with Callum Johnson starting at the back ahead of Romoney Crichlow and Tommy Leigh coming in for weekend goal hero Antoni Sarcevic, the hosts got over the line. Again. They moved into the top three in the process.

Bradford City's Antoni Sarcevic rises highest to net the only goal of the game against derby rivals Harrogate Town. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Graham Alexander will continue to make changes in the weeks ahead, even if it goes against his instincts sometimes.

The Bantams’ squad strength is serious at League Two level – one glance at it on Tuesday underlined the fact. Listen to Alexander and everyone will be needed between now and May.

And the best thing about it all is that no-one is griping about a lack of game time either.

Alexander said: “I trust more than 11 players at this club. I trust them all.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander, whose side won their eighth league home win on the spin on Tuesday night - something the Bantams last achieved in 1954. Photo: Tony Johnson.

“Neill Byrne is not in the squad yet he came in and played a full (Trophy) game against Rotherham and kept a clean sheet. We’ve got good players that are not even in the squad.

“I know the team can count on them if we put them straight in – which might be the case on Saturday.

“If the players can maintain that selflessness and respect for what we’re trying to do, then it gives us the best chance.

“They are doing that and I thank them because I know how difficult it is as a player when you’re playing in a winning team doing well and then you’re taken out. There’s no one separated or going their own way and thinking about themselves.

“They all see what we’re trying to achieve here and they will all benefit from it if we are ultimately successful.

“Every player, every staff player, every supporter has got a part to play in the season.”

Without talismanic forward Andy Cook to call upon again this term, the notion of City’s strength being their squad strength might ultimately tip the scales in their favour come season’s end.

Goals are being shared about, with the likes of Pattison and Sarcevic putting their hands up.

Veterans are doing their bit like Paul Huntington, whose second-half contributions from the bench have been immense in the last two home victories, while City’s squad depth is allowing Alexander to rotate and keep players fresh amid a busy schedule.

That was witnessed in the decision to rest Crichlow and Sarcevic this week.

Alexander added: “What I’ll say to the players’ credit is that they are buying into it and there’s no resentment. They are respecting their team-mates and understand the bigger picture.

“That’s all I can ask for as a manager because it’s really hard for me. I’m fighting my own instinct to change winning teams.

“I looked at where he (Crichlow) came from, not playing a proper game since Boxing Day. Then I throw him straight into the deep end with two games against tough opponents.

“He tired towards the end of his appearance on Saturday, which was fine and absolutely understandable and I’m looking at the schedule we’ve got in front of us.

“Sarce scored the winner on Saturday, but he came off as a precaution with a little bit of a tight hamstring.

“I don’t want to risk anybody. If we keep them all available, I think it gives us the best opportunity of being successful, so we’ll just have to keep doing it.”

Meanwhile, Alexander, whose side make the long trip to Newport County on Saturday, has revealed that wing-back Lewis Richards is to delay shoulder surgery until the summer after coming off in the recent game at AFC Wimbledon.

The City chief also expects to see defender Ciaran Kelly (hamstring) back for the run-in.

He continued: “It was a choice where he could have an operation now or in the summer and he wants to put it off until the summer and recover like he did last time to give himself the best chance of being involved with us.

“One hundred per cent (Richards should be involved again) and Ciaran. He will maybe be three weeks and hopefully we will have both of those back to bolster the squad. They are two really important players, like they all are.