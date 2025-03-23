GRAHAM ALEXANDER has lifted he lid on the 'skullduggery' regarding the return to action of key Bradford City duo Alex Pattison and Bobby Pointon.

The duo were surprise inclusions on the City bench for Saturday's League Two game with Colchester United - alongside defender Ciaran Kelly - with the Bantams chief having suggested in his pre-match press conference that the trio would not be involved.

Pointon had been suffering from a foot injury, while Pattison underwent an appendix operation at the start of this month. Kelly has been out with a hamstring problem.

Alexander, whose side turned in a magnificent performance to beat Walsall 4-1 and move within a point of leaders Walsall, said: "I was pretty certain Patto would be back involved. It was maybe a bit of skullduggery on my part because I wanted it to be a boost for everybody.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander during the Sky Bet League Two match against Colchester at the University of Bradford Stadium. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

"Bobby was right to Friday afternoon. He trained on Wednesday but didn’t feel particularly great after the session.

"He had Thursday to recover and then trained again Friday and felt much better, probably breaking down the injury he’s had a little bit.

"I asked him if he thought he could go on the bench and maybe give us 20 minutes. Bobby’s desperate to play but I just wanted to make sure that 20 minutes didn’t cost us another two games with him.

"He said he could definitely do at least that.

Alex Pattison (Image: Tony Johnson)

"Ciaran wanted to be involved last week, begging the staff to tell the gaffer that he was fit to play.