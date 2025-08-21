HEADING into the final ten days of the summer window, Bradford City are in a pretty enviable position.

With the vast majority of their incoming business completed, City's sole interest is topping things off and unlike several clubs, they won't be racing against the clock to get deals over the line.

Manager Graham Alexander, who sealed the signing of midfielder Nick Powell earlier this week, said: "If we were searching for four or five players right now, it would be extremely hectic.

"But we’re not in that position and a couple of (squad) players who might move on, we don’t have to replace anyway.

Bradford City striker Andy Cook. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"Regardless of what happens with those guys, I believe we only need one player to make us feel we’ve got the competitive squad for the next four or five months.

"Those (squad) players won’t affect that decision or hold us back from potentially bringing that player in – or leave us with a hole that we have to fill.

"It’s just down to those guys to decide what’s best for them.

"It’s a specific position we need to strength if possible. We know the market the player will come from.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"It might be a later one, possibly within 48 hours of the deadline passing. We’ll see how that progresses.”

Meanwhile, Alexander has revealed that Andy Cook is starting to look like his normal self as he enters the home straight in his road back to first-tram contention after a serious knee injury.

He added: "You can work exceptionally hard with the medical team, but it only takes you to a certain point.

"Then you have to have that randomness of playing against your teammates in an intensified football session.

"But he’s fully committed to it. He’s throwing himself into it.

"He knows he’s going to be rusty and he’s going to be frustrated at times. But he’d get frustrated when he was fit and there are still other players like that when things don’t go right.