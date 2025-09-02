THE art of 'selling' Bradford City to their summer signings did not revolve around Graham Alexander overly banging the drum about the Bantams being 'a big club'.

City's story from last season, when they secured a return to League One in a remarkable finale against Fleetwood Town, added to a glossy brochure as did the fact that the club are on a clear upward trajectory and have their mojo back after some previous tough campaigns.

It’s a happy club these days, with City's signings count across the summer window reaching double figures.

On a successful window, Alexander, who could 'potentially' involve Andy Cook in their EFL Trophy game with Grimsby Town – the striker has been out since January 1 with a serious knee injury – said: "You can look into how the team plays, the manager, your team-mates, but it’s a feel.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander (Getty Images)

"People outside Bradford were talking about us all round the country after the scenes at the end of last season.

"Maybe then, people have half an eye on us going into this season. You’ve seen the results we’ve had against top clubs in our division and the one above. Other players can sense what’s going on a little bit and that’s good for us.

"I think we’re a good package for a player.

"It’s not perfect for everybody. But we’re transparent when we talk to people, this is what it is and what you have to buy in to.

Adam Wilson. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

"We’re not going to change for individuals, it’s about the group.

"It’s not for everybody but, when you join, it’s a good place to be. I feel people around the periphery see it and want to be in it.

"If I was on the outside, I’d want to get in. I feel extremely fortunate coming in every day with good people."

Deadline day activity on the outgoing front saw winger Adam Wilson leave the club by mutual consent. The 25-year-old joined City in the 2023 and made 16 appearances in all competitions, netting once.