Bradford City boss Graham Alexander on why League Two promotion predictions and 'second-guessing' just does not interest him
City, temporarily at least, can move level on points with leaders Port Vale ahead of the Good Friday programme, should they maintain their outstanding home form by beating another rival in Notts County on Thursday evening.
Alexander’s side then return to action with a tricky trip to Chesterfield on Easter Monday.
Second-placed City are currently ahead of Walsall on goal difference and a point ahead of the side just outside of the automatic promotion positions in Doncaster Rovers.
Walsall host Harrogate on Friday while Rovers head to lowly Tranmere.
Alexander, without suspended captain Richie Smallwood, said: "It comes down to this bottleneck of four games and the teams who win the most points in that spell.
"We’re ahead of other teams, who are playing catch-up and we’re still trying to chase down the team in front of us.
"But we’ve learned how to get to the top of the mountain. It’s one step at a time, you can’t just skip a few and jump to the top.
"You have to go step by step. It’s the next game each time.
"I know there’s talk and speculation and everyone’s trying to second-guess every result and who will finish with what.
"I don’t think anyone’s got it right over the last seven games, which is why I’ve never tried because I know how football is.
"I just focus on my team. I think I’ve got a good team here, a motivated and inspired team that want to justify the support we’ve got this season with results.
"We’ve got a great opportunity and everyone in the top six or seven will be saying similar things. But we’ve been there for a consistent amount of time and we’ve turned out results for the last 12-13 months.
"If we maximise our potential, then we’ve got as good a chance as any.”
