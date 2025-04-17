Bradford City boss Graham Alexander on why League Two promotion predictions and 'second-guessing' just does not interest him

BRADFORD CITY boss Graham Alexander insists that the last thing he will be caught doing between now and the end of the League 2 season is predicting what may happen elsewhere regarding the Bantams’ promotion rivals – which he views as a waste of energy.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City, temporarily at least, can move level on points with leaders Port Vale ahead of the Good Friday programme, should they maintain their outstanding home form by beating another rival in Notts County on Thursday evening.

Alexander’s side then return to action with a tricky trip to Chesterfield on Easter Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second-placed City are currently ahead of Walsall on goal difference and a point ahead of the side just outside of the automatic promotion positions in Doncaster Rovers.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander (Image: Tony Johnson)

Walsall host Harrogate on Friday while Rovers head to lowly Tranmere.

Alexander, without suspended captain Richie Smallwood, said: "It comes down to this bottleneck of four games and the teams who win the most points in that spell.

"We’re ahead of other teams, who are playing catch-up and we’re still trying to chase down the team in front of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we’ve learned how to get to the top of the mountain. It’s one step at a time, you can’t just skip a few and jump to the top.

Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"You have to go step by step. It’s the next game each time.

"I know there’s talk and speculation and everyone’s trying to second-guess every result and who will finish with what.

"I don’t think anyone’s got it right over the last seven games, which is why I’ve never tried because I know how football is.

"I just focus on my team. I think I’ve got a good team here, a motivated and inspired team that want to justify the support we’ve got this season with results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve got a great opportunity and everyone in the top six or seven will be saying similar things. But we’ve been there for a consistent amount of time and we’ve turned out results for the last 12-13 months.