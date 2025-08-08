Bradford City boss Graham Alexander on why travel sickness will not be an issue in 2025-26
City hit the road for the first time in the new League One season on Saturday when they visit Northampton Town.
While last season was ultimately a joyous and memorable one, the club's away form - they posted just five league wins in 23 matches - represented an underwhelming statistic.
For his part, Alexander feels that a new-look Bantams side in 2025-26 will ensure they will be no psychological issues from the past in the new campaign.
He said: "It’s something that is in the past. As you saw last Saturday, there were only two outfield players starting from the final game last season.
"Hopefully we’ll have improved on all those aspects that go on away from home.
"There were certain circumstances in a couple of games (last season), which were self-inflicted and we had to take our medicine.
"We still showed that we are a really competitive team. They were really close margins in the games."
Alexander is also conscious of the fact that games against City represented marquee fixtures for home sides in the fourth-tier last term and provided an extra edge.
With the presence of a number of rival big clubs in League One now, circumstances have changed in his eyes.
Alexander continued: "In League Two last season we were possibly the biggest club in the division and there was all the emotion around it for the home team when we turn up with the numbers we take.
"But there are big clubs this season that fancy themselves as well and might not see us as the biggest fish in the division."
