Bradford City boss Graham Alexander pays tribute to Barnsley after draw - and why he loves his side's attitude

BRADFORD City boss Graham Alexander paid tribute to both sides after the spoils were shared in a cracking Yorkshire derby with Barnsley, which ended 2-2.

Seeking an eighth successive home win in 2025-26, City led twice through goals from Antoni Sarcevic and Stephen Humphrys, but were forced to settle for a point.

An outrageous goal-of-the-season contender from Reyes Cleary drew the Reds level with their first equaliser on 24 minutes.

Their second arrived in the second period through substitute Patrick Kelly.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander.

City pushed for a winner late on, but could not secure three pounts, although they did extend their unbeaten sequence at Valley Parade to 12 games.

Alexander said: "I think it was a proper derby. I thought both teams were really competitive.

"For the supporters inside the stadium from both sides and any neutrals here, they would have seen a really good game of football.

"Lots of action, lots of chances to score, a lot from us. Being in the lead twice and the amount of opportunities we've created, we're a bit frustrated that we didn't win the game.

"But you have to give Barnsley credit for coming back twice. And then blocking shots throughout the game, their keeper making saves from three yards out and stuff like that. But I love the attitude of our players that we're pegged back twice.

"There's no periods of disappointment or flatness. We just keep going and keep going and we're relentless on that side of it. So I think we've got to put the point in context of the whole season and say, well, we won five out of six (in the league at home) and took a point from the other one. "We've created a lot of chances on the day and could have been in with two or three more goals. But I think you don't always get what you deserve. But Barnsley certainly played that part in the game as well.

"It was the fact that this team (Bradford) keeps going. We've talked before, when they get knocked back, they get back up." On Cleary’s stunner, he added: “Well, I think if you're going to analyse it, there's not much anyone can really do.

"I said: 'That's just world class. Don't worry about it.'