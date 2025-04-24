Bradford City boss Graham Alexander pleased to be up close and personal again with his players in huge League Two game at Doncaster Rovers

IN Bradford City's biggest League Two appointment of the season so far, Graham Alexander is relieved to be back at the heart of it.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bantams chief is on touchline duty again following a two-match punishment which meant he was confined to the stands for the Easter games versus Notts County and Chesterfield.

Amid a high-stakes derby at Doncaster Rovers, where the promotion stakes are sky-high, Alexander is pleased that normal service is resumed and that he can be an instant point of call to his players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It’s my own fault so I’ve had to take it on the chin. I can’t blame anyone about it.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander (Image: Tony Johnson)

"I prefer to be with my team. I think there’s an emotion side to our team and a feeling between us all.

"The closer I am to the players and the coaching staff, I think we’re better for it.

"I’m there to help the players as are all the staff. That’s our only concern to help them perform to their best level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Alexander admits that his vantage point from the stands gave him a better tactical picture of on-pitch events over Easter, he knows what he prefers.

Grant McCann.

Especially in such a huge game where in-game management, quick decisions and clarity from the sidelines could be vital.

He added: "Some players will respond well to it, some might not. There are two sides.

"I think I get a better view and tactical understanding of the game that’s going on (up in the stand) but the connection is lost between me and the players directly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have got quite a loud voice so I can get myself heard and get messages on straight away.