Bradford City boss Graham Alexander posts defensive update regarding Curtis Tilt, Joe Wright and Aden Baldwin and makes pledge
Wright came off at half-time in the previous weekend’s League One game at Doncaster Rovers at half-time, while Tilt left the field late on in the second half.
The former is set to be out for a couple of weeks, but Tilt will be sidelined for longer.
Alexander also confirmed that Aden Baldwin played through the pain barrier with a knee issue in the 3-1 win over Town. He will see a specialist on Monday.
Alexander, whose second-placed side visit leaders Cardiff City next weekend, said: "He was struggling coming into the game. He hadn’t trained until Friday.
"But because Joe and Tilty had picked injuries in the last game as well, I spoke to Aden after training which was really light.
"He said he would give everything he’d got but would probably have to come off at some point.
"At 3-0, he came over and spoke to us and we knew it was getting to that. I think he’s going to see someone on Monday.
"It’s one where he can get an injection and clear it up a little bit.
"It’s around his knee. I think he’s had this pain before and had an injection about three years ago and it cleared it up really quickly.
"We couldn’t get him to get it done in time for the game, so he had to play in discomfort. But his performance was superb.
"Joe should be a couple of weeks, Tilty will be a bit longer. He’s going to see somebody again on Monday, but I think he might be out for a little while.”
Despite the defensive issues and the fact that his backline options are stretched, Alexander believes he has the resources to cope.
He continued: "We brought in Tom (McIntyre) on deadline day because I just felt we might need that support. But I didn’t realise the next game we would lose two of them.
"We’ve got five other centre halves who can all play. Ciaran’s (Ciaran Kelly) been unfortunate not to play in the last couple of games, Penno’s (Matt Pennington) come back from injury and Byrner’s (Neill Byrne) training with us as well.
"Ibby (Touray) played there yesterday, Brad (Halliday) can play there. We’ve got players who can come into the team and play as expected and the game was an example.”