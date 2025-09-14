BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander has revealed that Joe Wright and Curtis Tilt will be out for spells after missing Saturday’s derby win over Huddersfield Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wright came off at half-time in the previous weekend’s League One game at Doncaster Rovers at half-time, while Tilt left the field late on in the second half.

The former is set to be out for a couple of weeks, but Tilt will be sidelined for longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander also confirmed that Aden Baldwin played through the pain barrier with a knee issue in the 3-1 win over Town. He will see a specialist on Monday.

Bradford City boss Graham Alexander, pictured after his side's derby win over Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Alexander, whose second-placed side visit leaders Cardiff City next weekend, said: "He was struggling coming into the game. He hadn’t trained until Friday.

"But because Joe and Tilty had picked injuries in the last game as well, I spoke to Aden after training which was really light.

"He said he would give everything he’d got but would probably have to come off at some point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At 3-0, he came over and spoke to us and we knew it was getting to that. I think he’s going to see someone on Monday.

Bradford City's Aden Baldwin (second from right) celebrates the Bantams' third goal with his team-mates in Saturday's derby success over Huddersfield Town. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"It’s one where he can get an injection and clear it up a little bit.

"It’s around his knee. I think he’s had this pain before and had an injection about three years ago and it cleared it up really quickly.

"We couldn’t get him to get it done in time for the game, so he had to play in discomfort. But his performance was superb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Joe should be a couple of weeks, Tilty will be a bit longer. He’s going to see somebody again on Monday, but I think he might be out for a little while.”

Despite the defensive issues and the fact that his backline options are stretched, Alexander believes he has the resources to cope.

He continued: "We brought in Tom (McIntyre) on deadline day because I just felt we might need that support. But I didn’t realise the next game we would lose two of them.

"We’ve got five other centre halves who can all play. Ciaran’s (Ciaran Kelly) been unfortunate not to play in the last couple of games, Penno’s (Matt Pennington) come back from injury and Byrner’s (Neill Byrne) training with us as well.