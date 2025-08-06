BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander has provided a positive update regarding the fitness of Andy Cook – who cleared a major psychological hurdle on his road to recovery earlier this week.

The talismanic forward, who suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate injury in the game at Barrow on New Year's Day - after scoring 15 times in 29 games in all competitions in the first half of 2024-25 – trained with his team-mates for the first time on Monday since mid-winter.

While not putting a specific time-frame on his return to the first-team fray, it is hoped that the 34-year-old – who has plundered 77 goals in 169 league games and is City’s longest-serving player – will be back in contention at some time in the autumn, all being well.

Manager Graham Alexander, whose side travel to Northampton Town in their first League One away game of the season on Saturday, said: "He’s worked exceptionally hard to put himself in this position so far.

Bradford City striker Andy Cook. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"It’s one day on, one day off to see how his knee responds to the load he’s put through. He trained fully with the players (on Monday), but we need to understand he’s not just coming back from a month.

"There are still a few hurdles for him to get over to make sure he’s in the best condition he can be for a full return.

"His progress has been good. It’s been important for him in the last few days to be out there training with the players.

“But we can’t jump ahead and we have to manage Cooky’s expectations with that. Once he is back, it needs to be for the full time and not just stop-start."