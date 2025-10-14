Bradford City boss Graham Alexander provides clarification on Calum Kavanagh plus updates on Andy Cook and Nick Powell
Kavanagh had not been involved since the friendly with former club Middlesbrough in late July after picking up a significant shin problem.
He made his comeback in the Trophy tie and crowned a sharp display with the opener for City, who serenely progressed to the knock-out stages with a 5-1 group win.
Kavanagh, who netted for the first time since April, looked the part alongside two-goal Stephen Humphrys in a first half which saw the Bantams net four unanswered goals. He made way at the interval.
On Kavanagh's match minutes, Alexander, whose side welcome Barnsley in the league on Saturday, said: "I told him before the game. I don't usually do that, but I didn't want him to hold back in the first half, thinking he had to last 90 minutes.
"I wanted him to play at a high intensity. Him jogging around for 90 minutes is a waste of time.
"He needs to be that little hand grenade all over the pitch.
"Telling him before the game I thought he’d blast himself for 45 minutes and he did.
"It was a great finish for his goal and he was really unselfish on the other two. He looked really potent and sharp.”
Alexander revealed that Andy Cook missed the game after reporting a 'bit of stiffness' after an in-house game last Friday, while Nick Powell is being assessed after picking up a muscle strain.
Bobby Pointon was not involved against Everton after picking up a knock.
On Cook, Alexander added: "We played a bounce game in-house on Friday because 12 days between two games is a long way to go.
"He played the full 40 minutes of that. It was just two 20s.
"But he reported a bit of stiffness Monday morning after that and it was just the risk. He's on cue to train (on Wednesday).
"Nick's picked up an injury so he's going to see somebody today. He’s got a muscle strain.
"Bobby has picked up a knock as well. So we're going to assess him in the next couple of days as well.
"Tom McIntyre and Sarce (Antoni Sarcevic) have trained with us fully. It was just my decision to keep them out.”