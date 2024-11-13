Bradford City boss Graham Alexander provides positive update on trio - but with a note of caution

BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander has confirmed that a couple of key players could take significant steps in their road back to the first-team squad in the next 10 days – but has also provided a note of caution.

Injuiries have been a consistent theme of the campaign for City, with influential midfielders Antoni Sarcevic and Alex Pattison having been sidelined since late August, alongside central defender Aden Baldwin.

Tyreik Wright was a recent addition to the treatment room, while Ciaran Kelly has been out of action since mid-September.

Asked whether Sarcevic, Pattison and Baldwin are among the players making strides towards a return to training, Alexander, whose side visit Colchester United on Saturday, said: "Yes and Ciaran Kelly is out on the grass, but he’s going to be a little bit because of the severity of the injury. Those three are the main ones who are the next introductions back into training.

Graham Alexander, manager of Bradford City (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

“They are on the training pitch, but with the medical team and we're looking at the next ten days to hopefully introduce a couple of them.

"And then they keep going with how they have progressed in the next 14 days. That should be the scenario quite soon.

"We are not pre-empting anything because we have had a couple of setbacks with a couple of them already. We don’t want that to happen again. So hopefully that will be the case when training starts in a couple of weeks time.

"I’ve learnt to switch off from it and not get my hopes up and not get too down. I don’t have great expectations that we will have them available on any given day. I try to keep that in mind because there’s already been a couple of disappointments.

"So I don’t want to plan for them being available here and then they get a setback in a week or something.

"At the moment, we are just keeping an open mind. But when we do have them back, we will be a better squad and more competitive.

"They are good mentally and I speak to them every day and it’s just about them progressing as expected.

Corry Evans returned to training on Wednesday and could be involved against the U’s, all being well.