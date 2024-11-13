Bradford City boss Graham Alexander provides positive update on trio - but with a note of caution
Injuiries have been a consistent theme of the campaign for City, with influential midfielders Antoni Sarcevic and Alex Pattison having been sidelined since late August, alongside central defender Aden Baldwin.
Tyreik Wright was a recent addition to the treatment room, while Ciaran Kelly has been out of action since mid-September.
Asked whether Sarcevic, Pattison and Baldwin are among the players making strides towards a return to training, Alexander, whose side visit Colchester United on Saturday, said: "Yes and Ciaran Kelly is out on the grass, but he’s going to be a little bit because of the severity of the injury. Those three are the main ones who are the next introductions back into training.
“They are on the training pitch, but with the medical team and we're looking at the next ten days to hopefully introduce a couple of them.
"And then they keep going with how they have progressed in the next 14 days. That should be the scenario quite soon.
"We are not pre-empting anything because we have had a couple of setbacks with a couple of them already. We don’t want that to happen again. So hopefully that will be the case when training starts in a couple of weeks time.
"I’ve learnt to switch off from it and not get my hopes up and not get too down. I don’t have great expectations that we will have them available on any given day. I try to keep that in mind because there’s already been a couple of disappointments.
"So I don’t want to plan for them being available here and then they get a setback in a week or something.
"At the moment, we are just keeping an open mind. But when we do have them back, we will be a better squad and more competitive.
"They are good mentally and I speak to them every day and it’s just about them progressing as expected.
Corry Evans returned to training on Wednesday and could be involved against the U’s, all being well.
He added: “He trained today, so we'll just see how he is tomorrow. It was his first day of training since last week. He’s missed a week of training, so fingers crossed he’s available.”
