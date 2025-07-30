Bradford City boss Graham Alexander provides transfer update - alongside an admission

GRAHAM Alexander says that Bradford City have scope to bring in one further signing before the closure of the summer transfer window - with any additional activity to be determined by outgoings.

So far in the current window, City - who host Wycombe on their League One curtain-raiser this weekend - have brought in nine new players.

Ideally, Alexander would like further business, but he will have to wheel and deal if he wants to bring in more than one newcomer.

He said: "With our numbers, we are reasonably full at the moment. There has to be a little bit of movement from our end to allow us to move forward with more than one player.

Graham Alexander, who signed a new deal at Bradford City earlier this week. Picture courtesy of BCAFC.

"We have still got the ability and scope to bring at least one more player in, but any more than that, we have to trade and have outgoings.

"We are not done and dusted and I still think we can improve the squad, but I do believe we have 80 or 90 per cent of a really strong and competitive group.”

Alexander was up front with some squad players at the start of pre-season in telling them that their opportunities would be restricted this term.

While there has been interest in some of those players, nothing is currently close regarding potential departures.

New Bradford City and summer signing Max Power. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

The City chief, who signed a new three-year deal on Tuesday night, added: "I have had conversations with a couple of individuals early on the first day of pre season.

"It’s down to clubs wanting them and them wanting to go - this, that and the other.

"It could happen tomorrow, or the last day of the window. I really don’t know. We aren’t really in control of that situation.

"For their own benefit, they need to go and play because they are good players, but aren’t right for us right now.

"There has been interest, but it has either not come to fruition from the club’s side or the player involved has not particularly wanted to follow that option.” Defenders Niall Byrne and Ciaran Kelly are sidelined this weekend, with Paul Huntington and Jack Hunt still training with the club.