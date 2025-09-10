Bradford City boss Graham Alexander provides update on Andy Cook ahead of Huddersfield Town derby
Cook was afforded a 25-minute cameo from the bench in his comeback game last Tuesday in the EFL Trophy against Grimsby Town - in his first appearance since suffering a serious knee ligament injury against Barrow on New Year's Day.
The talismanic forward - who was afforded a storybook return by way of both goals in the 2-1 win versus the Mariners - was not involved in last weekend's League One encounter at Doncaster Rovers, which saw City suffer their first defeat of the season in a 3-1 reverse.
On whether he could be involved against the Terriers – and be back involved in a league matchday squad for the first time since January 1 - Alexander said: "Like I have said before with previous players who return from injury, it's how they recover and feel the next day.
"I haven't had that conversation with Bobby (Scarborough - head of medical) as yet. We will sit down (this afternoon) and assess for the weekend.
"But I still think there's more to be done and boxes to tick. But it's another positive week forward from his last appearance against Grimsby."
Cook, Lewis Richards and deadline-day signing Tom McIntyre were among those who featured in the private game.
Alexander added: "Cooky, Lewis and Tom McIntyre, who has just joined us (all played) and he had a little bit longer.
"With Cooky in particular, there's been a limited amount of time to get him into 11 v 11s and the game was arranged around those types of players. It was a really worthwhile exercise and the players got out when we planned for them to go out (of it)."