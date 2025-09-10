Bradford City boss Graham Alexander provides update on Andy Cook ahead of Huddersfield Town derby

BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander has confirmed that striker Andy Cook featured in an 11 versus 11 practice game behind closed doors on Tuesday - but is remaining uncommitall regarding his prospects of being involved in Saturday's big League One home derby with Huddersfield Town.

Cook was afforded a 25-minute cameo from the bench in his comeback game last Tuesday in the EFL Trophy against Grimsby Town - in his first appearance since suffering a serious knee ligament injury against Barrow on New Year's Day.

The talismanic forward - who was afforded a storybook return by way of both goals in the 2-1 win versus the Mariners - was not involved in last weekend's League One encounter at Doncaster Rovers, which saw City suffer their first defeat of the season in a 3-1 reverse.

On whether he could be involved against the Terriers – and be back involved in a league matchday squad for the first time since January 1 - Alexander said: "Like I have said before with previous players who return from injury, it's how they recover and feel the next day.

Andy Cook made a goalscoring return after eight months out last week. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I haven't had that conversation with Bobby (Scarborough - head of medical) as yet. We will sit down (this afternoon) and assess for the weekend.

"But I still think there's more to be done and boxes to tick. But it's another positive week forward from his last appearance against Grimsby."

Cook, Lewis Richards and deadline-day signing Tom McIntyre were among those who featured in the private game.

Alexander added: "Cooky, Lewis and Tom McIntyre, who has just joined us (all played) and he had a little bit longer.

Bradford City manager, Graham Alexander, pictured during the Sky Bet League One match against Doncaster Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium last weekend. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.