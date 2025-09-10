Bradford City boss Graham Alexander provides update on Andy Cook ahead of Huddersfield Town derby

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 10th Sep 2025, 15:02 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 16:09 BST
BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander has confirmed that striker Andy Cook featured in an 11 versus 11 practice game behind closed doors on Tuesday - but is remaining uncommitall regarding his prospects of being involved in Saturday's big League One home derby with Huddersfield Town.

Cook was afforded a 25-minute cameo from the bench in his comeback game last Tuesday in the EFL Trophy against Grimsby Town - in his first appearance since suffering a serious knee ligament injury against Barrow on New Year's Day.

The talismanic forward - who was afforded a storybook return by way of both goals in the 2-1 win versus the Mariners - was not involved in last weekend's League One encounter at Doncaster Rovers, which saw City suffer their first defeat of the season in a 3-1 reverse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On whether he could be involved against the Terriers – and be back involved in a league matchday squad for the first time since January 1 - Alexander said: "Like I have said before with previous players who return from injury, it's how they recover and feel the next day.

Andy Cook made a goalscoring return after eight months out last week. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpeplaceholder image
Andy Cook made a goalscoring return after eight months out last week. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I haven't had that conversation with Bobby (Scarborough - head of medical) as yet. We will sit down (this afternoon) and assess for the weekend.

"But I still think there's more to be done and boxes to tick. But it's another positive week forward from his last appearance against Grimsby."

Cook, Lewis Richards and deadline-day signing Tom McIntyre were among those who featured in the private game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alexander added: "Cooky, Lewis and Tom McIntyre, who has just joined us (all played) and he had a little bit longer.

Bradford City manager, Graham Alexander, pictured during the Sky Bet League One match against Doncaster Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium last weekend. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.placeholder image
Bradford City manager, Graham Alexander, pictured during the Sky Bet League One match against Doncaster Rovers at the Eco-Power Stadium last weekend. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

"With Cooky in particular, there's been a limited amount of time to get him into 11 v 11s and the game was arranged around those types of players. It was a really worthwhile exercise and the players got out when we planned for them to go out (of it)."

Related topics:Graham AlexanderAndy CookHuddersfield TownDoncaster RoversLeague OneEFL Trophy
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice