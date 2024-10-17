BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander has played down fears of Jack Shepherd adding to the club’s issues in the heart of defence.

Shepherd, on loan from Yorkshire rivals Barnsley, came off early in the second half of the weekend win at Tranmere Rovers with a 'dead leg'.

Alexander, whose side welcome Gillingham on Saturday looking for a third league success in a row, said: "Jack trained (on Wednesday) but it’s something he’s been nursing for quite a few weeks. He’s a tough boy and he’s going to have to crack on."

Of greater concern to Alexander is a bout of illness which has hit the camp this week.

Niall Byrne was affected by sickness ahead of the match at Prenton Park and missed the game, but should return this weekend.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon, the City boss added: "We’re fluctuating at the moment because this illness has been going through the squad a little bit. We’ve had a couple of lads miss yesterday and a couple of different ones. We lost Byrner last Saturday from it and three or four since then.

"We have to train and be together but we try to limit the time this week to give everyone the best chance of staying fit.

"Byrner was a bit ropey when he trained (on Tuesday) because he was lacking energy. But he’s had a full training session on Wednesday.

"I spoke to him afterwards and he said he feels miles better. With another 72 hours before the game (Wednesday), I think he’ll be fine for selection.