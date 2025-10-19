Bradford City boss Graham Alexander provides updates on Bobby Pointon and Andy Cook

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 19th Oct 2025, 13:00 BST
BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander has moved to allay fears over an extended absence for Bobby Pointon after he missed the Yorkshire derby against Barnsley.

The influential City star sat the game out with a shoulder problem, but could potentially be in the mix to return in the top-of-the-table clash at Stevenage next weekend.

Alexander said: "I wouldn't say it was a pain threshold. It's actually a mobility issue with his shoulder.

"He's not got much mobility in his arm and his shoulder, so it affects his running and all that sort of thing. So until that sort of swelling and the discomfort and the pain sort of dissipates, it's just a matter of time, really.

Bradford City attacker Bobby Pointon. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpeplaceholder image
Bradford City attacker Bobby Pointon. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I think there's a possibility that he could be OK for next week. But then it would be dependent on how many days he's trained and stuff like that.

"But I thought it was good to have Kav (Calum Kavanagh) back for the first league start.

"I thought he played really well. Humps (Steven Humphrys) as well. The whole team, I thought, was a real threat (against Barnsley).

"But we need the full squad. I thought some players stayed in the team because of their performance on Tuesday. So it's a good competitive squad to manage."

Bradford City's Andy Cook battles with Grimsby Town's Tyrell Warren in the EFL Trophy tie in September. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpeplaceholder image
Bradford City's Andy Cook battles with Grimsby Town's Tyrell Warren in the EFL Trophy tie in September. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Meanwhile, Alexander quelled concerns about Andy Cook after he fell heavily late on after coming on in the final quarter of the pulsating 2-2 draw with Barnsley.

The City chief, who will assess midfielder Alex Pattison on Monday after he came off with an Achilles issue, added: “Yes, he's fine (Cook). He just got winded.

"I think he got turned upside down in mid-air and landed funny. So I spoke to him when I went on the pitch and he said he was fine. He was just short of breath.”

