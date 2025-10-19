Bradford City boss Graham Alexander provides updates on Bobby Pointon and Andy Cook
The influential City star sat the game out with a shoulder problem, but could potentially be in the mix to return in the top-of-the-table clash at Stevenage next weekend.
Alexander said: "I wouldn't say it was a pain threshold. It's actually a mobility issue with his shoulder.
"He's not got much mobility in his arm and his shoulder, so it affects his running and all that sort of thing. So until that sort of swelling and the discomfort and the pain sort of dissipates, it's just a matter of time, really.
"I think there's a possibility that he could be OK for next week. But then it would be dependent on how many days he's trained and stuff like that.
"But I thought it was good to have Kav (Calum Kavanagh) back for the first league start.
"I thought he played really well. Humps (Steven Humphrys) as well. The whole team, I thought, was a real threat (against Barnsley).
"But we need the full squad. I thought some players stayed in the team because of their performance on Tuesday. So it's a good competitive squad to manage."
Meanwhile, Alexander quelled concerns about Andy Cook after he fell heavily late on after coming on in the final quarter of the pulsating 2-2 draw with Barnsley.
The City chief, who will assess midfielder Alex Pattison on Monday after he came off with an Achilles issue, added: “Yes, he's fine (Cook). He just got winded.
"I think he got turned upside down in mid-air and landed funny. So I spoke to him when I went on the pitch and he said he was fine. He was just short of breath.”