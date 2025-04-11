TALK of mid-table teams having nothing to play at this stage of the season will never wash with Graham Alexander.

His table-topping Bradford City side face one this weekend in 14th-placed hosts Swindon, but he is reading little into the current standings.

Alexander, whose midfielder George Lapslie has been named as League Two player of the month for March, said: "I think it’s a fallacy that you go into these games and (think) they are already 'done' before. I just don't see it in modern-day football.

"I didn’t see it in my day either, to be honest. When you go out there, players, individuals and managers have all got their pride. It's always at the front.

"I just don’t get that mindset or mentality (of not). I don’t like that in my own players. On a Tuesday or a Wednesday If we are training, if you are going through the motions, I stop it and speak to the player.”

City boast the best home form in the league by some distance, but with three of their final five matches being away, the need to better those numbers - their record is just the 14th best in League Two - is critically importance.

He added: "When I spoke to the players 12 months ago about what I wanted to see from the team when we were in a bad spot, it wasn’t about winning the next game, but character and personality and we have to show it away from home as well and not just in our own backyard when there’s 18-20,000.

"We have to show that when we go to different atmospheres and environments and be 'us'.