Bradford City boss Graham Alexander slams referee Thomas Parsons for penalty award & gives update after second-half medical emergency against Tranmere

BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander was left to rue a hugely controversial game-breaking penalty award which went against his promotion-chasing League Two side as they were stunned by relegation-threatened Tranmere Rovers en route to a 1-0 loss.

The game’s decisive moment on 56 minutes when Jack Shepherd was penalised for a challenge on interval substitute Harvey Saunders, with Josh Hawkes netting from the spot and that was that as City’s magnificent 10-match winning streak on home soil ended.

Tranmere, meanwhile, earned their first away success since October 19 to ease their drop fears.

Alexander said: "I think we deserved to win because we had control of virtually the whole game. We had some brilliant chances that we should score.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Photo: Tony Johnson.

“Unfortunately, a decision went against us that was a wrong one. I’ve watched it back and Jack has played the ball.

"But I wasn’t surprised it was given after viewing the first half.

"Sometimes as players you have to assess the earlier decisions of officials and try and play accordingly. Although, I don’t know how you can do that and not compete.

“It’s not a penalty. I know it is not.

Valley Parade. Picture Tony Johnson.

"There were things. We get a booking in the first half and the same challenge by the opposition is not getting the same treatment, which I thought was harsh on our players.

"I have been into see the referee and he gave me his explanation and I thank him for that. But I don’t believe it is a game in which we should admonish ourselves too much because a lot of our performance and defensively we were strong.

"Our xG against was nought before the penalty. But you have to take chances when they come and if you don’t do that, you are going to be susceptible for one mistake from us or the officials and it’s going to cost you the game and that was the story of today.”

A medical emergency involving a home supporter in the Kop end saw play delayed for 12 minutes on the 70th minute mark.

Stoppage time extended to 15 minutes at the end.

Despite a frustrating afternoon on the pitch, Alexander provided a positive update regarding the spectator afterwards.

He added: “We hope the guy is okay. It was relatively positive from the referee at the end of the stoppage that the guy was going to be okay. Fingers crossed, that’s the main thing today.