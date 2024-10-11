GRAHAM Alexander's message to the phalanx of strikers wishing to partner Bradford City's leader of the pack up front in Andy Cook is a simple one.

Namely, it's 'down to them' and in every training session and whenever any of the contenders are afforded match minutes, he and his staff are watching.

The City chief has a decision in that regard ahead of Saturday's trip to Tranmere Rovers with substitute Tyler Smith's contribution from the bench in Monday's win over Newport County providing food for thought.

Calum Kavanagh started the game and expended a colossal amount of energy for the team before making way for Smith. There are others in the hunt as well.

Alexander said: "It’s down to them.

"I wouldn’t call it a second role, they are both as important as each other. What we have in those players is something different to Cooky.

"We want to have that. We haven’t gone out to sign an exact replica of Cooky, we feel we must have different attributes in our frontline.

"Kav finished last season really strongly. His goals to games ratio from when he signed in January was very good.

"Olly (Sanderson) came in and hit the ground running and scored two or three goals. Then he’s had a couple of games when he’s been quiet.

"Then, Tyler’s shown the right attributes in training to be involved again. I’ve seen his demeanour and body language.

"When it wasn’t going his way and he wasn’t in the squad, he was still a professional, he asked what he needed to do, I told him and he’s shown that in training and in the cameos he’s had.

"Vadaine gives us another option from all four.

"I just want them all to show the right attitude and commitment to compete. It’s there for them.

"I don’t want them to see it as who plays with Cooky. He needs to keep on his toes as well.

"If we want to be a serious team and one consistently winning, then our performances must be consistent.

"Cooky has stepped up to the plate superbly well and it carries on from pre-season. He came back in great shape and scored goals in pre-season, so he’s hit the ground running.

"But it’s through his own hard work and that’s an example for the other boys. What you put in will come back your way."

There's also an intriguing sense of rivalry on the right where Jay Benn has usurped Brad Halliday in the pecking order and justified his promotion with several eye-catching contributions.

For Alexander, the more intense that the level of competition is, the better - right the way across the pitch.

The Bantams boss added: "Jay has come in instead of Brad, who was player of the year after a brilliant last season.

"It’s about the here and now and who wants to perform. Brad’s reaction has been superb.

"That’s got to be everyone. Your career is not always going to go your way for 10-15 years.