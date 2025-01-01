Bradford City boss Graham Alexander vents frustration after Barrow draw and gives update on Andy Cook injury blow
Bantams substitute Clarke Oduor netted an 86th-minute equaliser after Emile Acquah’s strike – eight minutes earlier – threatened to earn the Bluebirds a comeback win.
Bradford shrugged off talisman Andy Cook’s early knee injury to take a 23rd-minute lead through Lewis Richards’ first ever EFL goal. But Barrow hit back against the run of play with Andy Dallas converting a penalty in the second minute of first-half stoppage-time.
“I am frustrated because we have dropped two points,” said Alexander. “We should win the game because we were so good and commanding in the first half.
“Some of our football was superb on a difficult pitch.
“We scored a fantastic goal and got into similar areas for the rest of the half. But we almost decided to keep the ball instead of going for the jugular and scoring another.
“At 1-0, you are susceptible to one mistake costing you a goal. That’s what happened.
“Goals change games and change players’ mentality. It changed both teams. They got a boost and we got a bit deflated.
“But the players showed resilience and character to comeback and score again. It’s a good habit to have.”
On the injury to Cook (pictured), Alexander added: “He is devastated. One thing about Cookie, I don’t think he has missed a training session, never mind come off in a game injured.
“I saw him walking round the changing room (after the match) but I haven’t spoken to him. I don’t want to jump to conclusions so soon after a game.”
Barrow: Farman, Feely (Eccleston 15), Vassell (Ogungbo 88), Tiensia, Newby, Foley, Gotts, Jackson, Mahoney (Kouyate 79), Dallas (Garner 79), Acquah (Telford 88). Unused substitutes: Kirk, Stanway.
Bradford City: S Walker, Baldwin, Byrne (Oduor 85), Shepherd (Kelly 85), Halliday, Pattison (Sarcevic 60), Smallwood, Richards, Kavanagh (J Walker 60),Pointon,Cook (Sanderson 6). Unused substitutes: Doyle, Johnson.
Referee: T Kirk (Manchester).