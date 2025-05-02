BRADFORD City manager Graham Alexander is aware of all the potential scriptlines ahead of his side's huge final game against Fleetwood at a sold-out Valley Parade.

It pits him against the club where he recorded his first promotion as a manager in 2014, His counterpart on Saturday in Pete Wild was also in the opposing dug-out at BD8 when Alexander led out the Bantams in the league for first time in November 2023, against Wild's old club Barrow.

Alexander's sole concern is delivering the right outcome on Saturday and not getting sidetracked by any script talk.

The City chief, who will assess loanee Jack Shepherd (groin), said: "At this stage of the season, I think everyone looks for signs, patterns, numbers and references and coincidences.

Bradford City boss Graham Alexander. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

"I have been that guy in the past as well and I think there can be comfort in it at times, thinking how it is going to be and meant to be.

"But I have been in football a long time and it’s not as simple as that. You have to go out and earn it every time you play a game of football, simple as it is.

"We are playing against an opponent who want to win the game for their own aspirations, all teams do that.

"We can’t think it’s just about us on Saturday.

Bradford City loan defender Jack Shepherd, who joined from Barnsley last August. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"What I do believe in is how my team have performed at Valley Parade for a long, long time and how motivated these boys are and the quality we have, that’s what gives me belief we can be successful, not bits and pieces.