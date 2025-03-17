Bradford City boss Graham Alexander's view on suggestions that key absences are hurting Bantams in League Two promotion bid plus fan praise

BRADFORD CITY manager Graham Alexander has played down suggestions that the unavailability of a clutch of key players is starting to hinder his side's automatic promotion quest.

City failed to find the net for the first time at Valley Parade since September 21 in a hugely frustrating and controversial shock loss to a Tranmere Rovers struggling at the wrong end of the table.

It was a day when they were without their three top scorers in the league in Andy Cook, Alex Pattison and Antoni Sarcevic.

Alexander, whose side welcome in-form Colchester United next weekend, said: "It becomes an issue if you stop scoring. But there have been games where the players that are missing haven’t scored goals.

"I don’t want us to look at that as a group and a squad.

"Any professional footballer, if you’re getting chances from five yards out, you should be able to take them.

"I don’t think you have to be that special to take those chances.

"We know the quality of the players not available to us at the moment. I still believe we had a performance and the players out there to win a game of football.

Missing: Bradford City midfielder Antoni Sarcevic. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"We showed that a couple of weeks ago against Cheltenham. It was the same team and we scored three goals to win 3-0.

"If we’d won this game 3-0, I don’t think anyone would have been able to complain over the general performance – but you have to make sure you score."

Despite an afternoon which tested their patience, the backing from home supporters remained constant towards City, whose dismay was wholly aimed in the direction of referee Thomas Parsons at the final whistle when boos rang out at BD8.

Alexander, angered by the decision to penalise Jack Shepherd for the softest of penalties after 56 minutes of proceedings, commented: "They have been with us for a long time.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"The players deserve massive credit for creating that belief from the supporters in them.

"If players aren’t working hard enough, fans have every right to let them know. But they know these players will run through brick walls to try and win games for the club.

"They can also see with their own eyes what we’re up against sometimes as well.

"They’ve been brilliant with us and I know they will be here in numbers next week to support us again.