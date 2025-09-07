Bradford City boss issues warning ahead of Huddersfield Town derby - as Doncaster Rovers counterpart expresses joy

GRAHAM Alexander says his Bradford City side must significantly buck up their ideas in next weekend's huge derby with Huddersfield Town - and admits they will have 'absolutely no chance' if they produce a replication of their showing at Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers.

City were second best to Rovers, who inflicted a first defeat on the West Yorkshire outfit in 2025-26. Their previous loss was also in Doncaster on April 26.

Alexander acknowledged: "If we compete like that, we’ve got absolutely no chance."

While being bitterly disappointed at City’s display, Alexander also accepted his share of the criticism following a lacklustre derby day.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander shows his frustration on the touchline at Doncaster Rovers. Picture: Howard Roe AHPIX LTD.

He added: "I’ve got to stand up to it as well. If anyone is getting criticised, then I have to be as well.

"I want us to be angry, disappointed and hurting. You can’t smooth over that.

"We brought it on ourselves and we’ll respond in the right way.”

By contrast, Alexander's opposite number Grant McCann was delighted at derby developments, a week on from Doncaster’s home victory over another White Rose adversary in Rotherham United.

Grant McCann celebrates at the final whistle after Doncaster Rovers' win over Yorkshire rivals Bradford City.

The day saw Rovers move up to second in the table as their cracking start to the campaign continued.

McCann said: "I thought we were excellent in the first half and really good all game. I thought we looked really in control of what we were doing.