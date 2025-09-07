Bradford City boss issues warning ahead of Huddersfield Town derby - as Doncaster Rovers counterpart expresses joy
City were second best to Rovers, who inflicted a first defeat on the West Yorkshire outfit in 2025-26. Their previous loss was also in Doncaster on April 26.
Alexander acknowledged: "If we compete like that, we’ve got absolutely no chance."
While being bitterly disappointed at City’s display, Alexander also accepted his share of the criticism following a lacklustre derby day.
He added: "I’ve got to stand up to it as well. If anyone is getting criticised, then I have to be as well.
"I want us to be angry, disappointed and hurting. You can’t smooth over that.
"We brought it on ourselves and we’ll respond in the right way.”
By contrast, Alexander's opposite number Grant McCann was delighted at derby developments, a week on from Doncaster’s home victory over another White Rose adversary in Rotherham United.
The day saw Rovers move up to second in the table as their cracking start to the campaign continued.
McCann said: "I thought we were excellent in the first half and really good all game. I thought we looked really in control of what we were doing.
"Conor O'Riordan was a centre-half who played right-back and we went into the game with two right-backs injured and a possible replacement away on international duty in Sean Grehan (with Ireland) and Charlie Crew away with Wales. We were missing other players as well with Robbie Gotts. Five big players were missing."