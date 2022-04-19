EYE-OPENER: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. Picture Tony Johnson

With three games remaining, the 3-0 defeat leaves Bradford in 18th position in the table, Hughes having made a number of changes to his starting line-up considering the effort his players put in during Good Friday’s 1-1 draw at home to Tranmere Rovers.

The Bantams fell behind in the 16th minute when left-back Myles Kenlock drilled a left-foot strike in off the far post. The visitors’ first-half display was flat and they fell further behind in the 33rd minute through a Brendan Wiredu header.

Any chance of a comeback was hampered when the Bantams went down to 10 men in the 66th minute, captain Paudie O’Connor getting his marching orders for a second yellow card for a foul on Noah Chilvers.

Colchester wrapped up victory in the 75th minute when Freddie Sears curled a fine shot into the net from the edge of the area.

“I made the changes to the team because I was aware of the huge effort they put in on Friday,” said Hughes. “Maybe I underestimated how much it took out of them as there was not that dynamic movement and desire in our play, it was all very flat from the kick-off.

“I thought it was an opportunity to look at the other guys, but we dropped today unfortunately. It is not where we want to be, and it is not where we will be in the future. It was a little bit of an eye opener.”

The result stretched Bradford’s winless streak to six matches, with Hughes looking or a positive end to the campaign, to give him plenty to ponder during the summer when he rebuilds his squad.

“We will pick ourselves up – we have got a big game again on the weekend,” he added. “We are at home again and we need to start winning games between now and the end of the season.