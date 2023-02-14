BRADFORD CITY manager Mark Hughes was left to reflect on a ‘straightforward’ win for his side against Tranmere Rovers, although the success was marred by an injury concern for Matt Derbyshire.

The former Blackburn Rovers forward, who arrived at the club at the start of the winter window, suffered a thigh problem midway through the first half and immediately looked in distress after pulling up.

It was an untimely development for the much-travelled striker on his home debut, following his maiden goal for the club in the win at Stevenage on Saturday.

Hughes said: "We will have to wait and see. He's a little bit sore at the moment.

Mark Hughes celebrates at full time after Bradford City's win over Tranmere Rovers. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"He's just got a strain at the top of his thigh and hopefully it's not too significant. It's a real shame, I thought he was doing really well and looked really bright and hopefully we won't lose him for too long. But we have got good players to come in and some weren't even involved tonight.”

A goal just before the break from Jamie Walker, who netted his first home goal since the final day of last season, put City on their way to a second successive triumph and crowned an excellent display from the Scot.

The game was settled on 74 minutes, thanks to a looping header from Andy Cook, who followed up his goal in the last home game against another former club in Mansfield Town.

It was his 19th goal of the campaign, with Cook having netted a double in the reverse fixture on the Wirral.

Despite not moving up in the League Two table after the win, eighth-placed City, who have lost just once in their past eight league games, are just four points behind the side currently occupying the final automatic promotion slot in Carlisle United, with a game in hand.

Hughes continued: "It was pretty straightforward really. There were no real dramas in the game and we kept them at arms length and had a lot of control.

"We got the goals and never felt in any danger of conceding, I don't think they had a shot on target. It was a very quiet night for Harry, which is the way we like it. I was pleased.

"The fixture itself was difficult on paper as they'd had some good results and beaten Salford and drawn with Northampton. They'd come up against some good teams at this level and acquitted themselves really well, but they didn't look like hurting us.