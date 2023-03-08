BRADFORD CITY manager Mark Hughes hailed the case for the defence as his promotion-chasing Bantams side secured their fifth clean sheet in six games, but could not get another win bonus in a goalless draw at Walsall.

It was a game of few clear-cut opportunities on a night when City - who did not concede for a fourth successive match - did not register an effort on target.

Victory would have moved Hughes's side level on points with Stevenage, but it was not to be, although the fifth-placed Bantams have seen their colours lowered just once in their last ten outings, with the run featuring five wins.

Hughes, whose City side are due to visit Newport County on Saturday, said: "I think on reflection, the game finishes and you look back and think we did not quite get our attacking play as fluid as we'd have liked.

Mark Hughes. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"To a certain extent, that's credit to the opposition. They are very difficult to break down. They obviously have not had as many wins as they'd like, but you look at their results and they do get draws and defend resolutely.

"The key for me was that when it looks like you will not create too much, you don't concede at the other end and I thought the back four were excellent right across. Harry (Lewis) as well, although he did not have a great deal to do in all honesty. A few shots from distance, which he collected.

"I think both sides cancelled each other out."

Hughes did feel that City were unfortunate not to earn a penalty in the opening 45 minutes when former Saddlers player and top-scorer Andy Cook went down under a debatable challenge.

Hughes continued: "We had the better chances, clearly. Cookie hits the bar and we felt he should have had a penalty in that first half as well when there was a tangle of legs and he was ahead of the lad.