League Two top-scorer Sam Hoskins - who struck his 13th goal of the season in last weekend's 2-0 win at Gillingham and also provided an assist in an impressive performance - is definitely out after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in stoppage-time in the game in Kent.

Kieron Bowie also netted in the victory at the Priestfield Stadium to take his tally for the campaign up to four. He is on Scotland under-21 duty on Thursday when his country faces Iceland and may miss the game in Yorkshire.

Cobblers manager Jon Brady said: "With Kieron, we are working on things and we are talking but I can't really comment at the moment because we have to see.

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"You just have to stay positive and keep finding a way. That's what I feel we are good at. You can't look at it as a negative, you have to somehow, someway try and turn it into a positive and we will do that.”

On the situation with Hoskins, he added: "We will obviously miss him next week but we will find another way.

"Sam was brilliant. It was a great goal, he took it really well, and he worked tirelessly. The forward runs he made to break their back-line were excellent and he did that time and time again."