MARK HUGHES says his Bradford City players need to get the ‘small details’ right after suffering a heavy 3-0 defeat at Leyton Orient.

QPR loanee Charlie Kelman broke the deadlock after 24 minutes when he latched onto a defence-splitting ball from Theo Archibald and the Londoners doubled their lead eight minutes later when the unmarked Tom James found the top corner from 20 yards.

In a competitive match played at a decent tempo throughout, the visitors came closest to netting when leading scorer Andy Cook narrowly failed to meet a set-piece from Richie Smallwood.

City created very few meaningful opportunities after the interval, though, and Orient wrapped up a conclusive victory in the 85th minute when substitute Ruel Sotiriou, who had only been on the pitch three minutes, applied the final touch after an Aaron Drinan effort had been blocked.

FRUSTRATION: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes felt his team were denied two penalties in their 3-0 defeat at Leyton Orient. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Bantams’ boss Hughes was understandably frustrated and felt his team were denied penalties at crucial times in the match.

“We had two good claims for a penalties which the referee just waved away which was a disappointment,” said Hughes.

“Then we got caught out with our line playing their guy onside where he was able to have a free run and clear shot which makes it one-nil.

“I thought first half we did pretty well at times and we started the brighter of the two sides having some good opportunities but we didn’t hit the target when we needed to with clear shots.

“The second goal you have to give credit to their lad. He showed a bit of quality but two-nil was no way a reflection of the game at that point.

“Second half they slowed things down where we couldn’t get a grip of the game. At the moment we are just conceding too many easy goals and it’s the small details of the games we need to get better.”

Orient counterpart, former Doncaster Rovers’ boss Richie Weelens, added: “We were really good at times in the second half against an opponent who I think will be up there at the end.”

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Brown, Beckles, Happe, James, Pratley, Moncur (Clay 76), El Mizouni, Archibald, Kelman (Drinan 72), Smyth (Sotiriou 82). Unused substitutes: Sargeant, Ogie, Wareham, Sweeney.

Bradford City: Lewis, Halliday, Platt, Odusina, Foulds, Smallwood, Banks (Eisa 66), Gilliead, Chapman (Walker 66), Wright, Cook (Angol 65). Unused substitutes: Songo'o, Doyle, East, Oliver.